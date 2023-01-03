New Georgia law brings fresh opportunity for food truck owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new year means new laws, and Georgia has several now in effect.

Under House Bill 14-43, food trucks can operate in any Georgia county under just one permit.

“It’s a really big deal because now we’ve been pretty requested all over. But some places we just denied because the money is and then also everything’s getting expensive,” said Andrew Walker, Funnel Cake Lounge owner.

Before now, each food truck had to get a permit and inspection in each county they parked in, but some counties never let them shift out of drive.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“It’s a lot of paperwork. So you got to submit an application. It’s like applying for a job. They overlook it. If something’s not right, you gotta go start all over again,” he said.

Victor Montes is the owner of Vic’s Grill. He said, “I had to get over 10 or 12 permits in different counties that I’ve gone to, and we’re talking about, you know, about $1,500, you know, $2,000, just in permits.”

Outside counties can still conduct inspections.

“If a restaurant barely gets two health inspections a year, why do I have to do it two, three times a month,” he said.

When the fees go away, more trucks will be on the way.

“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for a lot of people that are trying to get their name out there. They’re trying to get their self-confidence up that are really trying to pursue their dreams because these are a lot of speed bumps that we had to deal with,”

“It’s the counties that are given us the new chance to stay afloat when a lot of restaurants are closing,”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.