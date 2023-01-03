Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

FIRST ALERT ISSUED WEDNESDAY | Next chance for storms start Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight and into Tuesday morning with temperatures holding into the low 50s. By Tuesday afternoon our next cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread by Wednesday with the system finally clearing the region by early Thursday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain in the low 70s. Between 0.75″- 1.75″ inches of rain look possible with winds expected to gust between 25 - 35 mph.

We have issued a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday night and through the afternoon on Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will be possible as a cold front moves through the region. We’re expecting 2 waves of showers and storms, the first starting between 8 pm and 9 pm Tuesday night in our western counties and dying out as it moves eastward into our South Carolina counties. The next wave will also come from the west, affecting our western counties between 7 am and 9 am on Wednesday then moving east into the Augusta area between 9 am and 11 am, then exiting the region around 2 pm or 3 pm in our eastern counties.

The front will clear the region by Thursday morning with drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs for Thursday will fall to the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

