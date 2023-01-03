Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FIRST ALERT ISSUED TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY | Storms start this evening into Wednesday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moving across the Southeast is bringing the risk for severe weather tonight through Wednesday afternoon in the CSRA. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for tonight and through the afternoon on Wednesday. isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will be possible with storms.

We’re expecting 2 waves of showers and storms, the first starting between this evening and lasting into tonight and the next wave Wednesday morning and lasting into the afternoon. Both waves will approach from the west and clear to the east. The severe risk for the first wave looks low tonight. Temperatures will stay warm tonight in the 60s.

The second wave of storms will show up in the western CSRA first Wednesday morning and move east towards Augusta around midday and then move through our eastern counties Wednesday afternoon. The second wave will be the main event with the highest severe weather risk. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Temperatures will be the 60s and 70s all day Wednesday.

This is a model showing the significant tornado parameter which highlights tornadic ingredients.
This is a model showing the significant tornado parameter which highlights tornadic ingredients.(WRDW)
Slight risk for severe weather Wednesday in the CSRA.
Slight risk for severe weather Wednesday in the CSRA.(WRDW)

The front will clear the region by Thursday morning with drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs for Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas...
A new year brings new gas prices

Latest News

Storms into Wednesday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
First Alert Issued
First Alert Issued | The latest from Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
First Alert
First Alert Wednesday
Storm Threat
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 1/2/23