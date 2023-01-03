Submit Photos/Videos
Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 60

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities.

They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston.

The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47, and Patricia Kneece Perry, 49, were found by law enforcement officers conducting a welfare check.

On Tuesday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said authorities determined James Perry fatally shot his wife, then shot himself.

“The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

The incident came amid a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 60 lives across the CSRA since spring, affecting communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

