Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deaths of a man and woman last week have been ruled the result of murder-suicide, according to authorities.

They were found shot dead Dec. 27 at their mobile home on Long Cane Road in Saluda County near Johnston.

The bodies of James “Jamie” Perry, 47, and Patricia Kneece Perry, 49, were found by law enforcement officers conducting a welfare check.

On Tuesday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said authorities determined James Perry fatally shot his wife, then shot himself.

“The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this tragedy,” the agency said in a statement.

The incident came amid a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 60 lives across the CSRA since spring , affecting communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

