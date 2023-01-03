Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office plans seminar for teen boys

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host a seminar for teenage boys on Jan. 21 at the Burke County Judicial Center, 200 E. Sixth St.

The event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is designed teenage sons who are struggling with peer pressure, feel they may be going down the wrong path or are considered at-risk.

Leaders will provide a detention center tour.

Lunch will be provided, and deputies ask that cellphones are left at home or with a parent/guardian.

The free program is limited to 30 teens.

Anyone with questions can call 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

