Burke County Sheriff’s Office plans seminar for teen boys

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host a seminar for teenage boys on Jan. 21 at the Burke County Judicial Center, 200 E. Sixth St.

The event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is designed teenage sons who are struggling with peer pressure, feel they may be going down the wrong path or are considered at-risk.

Leaders will provide a detention center tour.

Lunch will be provided, and deputies ask that cellphones are left at home or with a parent/guardian.

The free program is limited to 30 teens.

Anyone with questions can call 706-554-2133.

