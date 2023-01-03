Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

Jabez Beggs
Jabez Beggs(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy.

The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued.

Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m.

In canceling the alert, deputies said: “Jabez has been located and is currently with his family.”

