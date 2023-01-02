Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades.

Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years.

Tanks says he’s thankful for the people who supported him, including the mayor and his family to make him the best version of himself.

The Trenton community came together to say goodbye to its police chief retiring this weekend.

“When I was starting in life, I was saying to myself, ‘I hope that I can treat everybody in life like how I wanted to be treated.’ And I tried to do that. I tried to do that in everything that I did. I wanted to be the best. If I wanted to pick the pieces up every day, I wanted to be the best in that. I got in law enforcement, and I wanted to be the best in that also,” Tanks shares.

He says he’s looking forward to hunting, fishing, and going to California after retiring. Tanks says he’s not going to move and wants you to know he’s only a call away if you still need him.

