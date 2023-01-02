Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades

In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades.
By Craig Allison
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades.

Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years.

Tanks says he’s thankful for the people who supported him, including the mayor and his family to make him the best version of himself.

The Trenton community came together to say goodbye to its police chief retiring this weekend.

MORE | Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

“When I was starting in life, I was saying to myself, ‘I hope that I can treat everybody in life like how I wanted to be treated.’ And I tried to do that. I tried to do that in everything that I did. I wanted to be the best. If I wanted to pick the pieces up every day, I wanted to be the best in that. I got in law enforcement, and I wanted to be the best in that also,” Tanks shares.

He says he’s looking forward to hunting, fishing, and going to California after retiring. Tanks says he’s not going to move and wants you to know he’s only a call away if you still need him.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
Tymere Hill, 23, has been arrested for a road rage incident on Friday.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
generic crash
Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 in Orangeburg County
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

Latest News

1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023
As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas...
A New Year brings new gas prices
MM
Here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree!