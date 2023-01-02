1 injured after shooting incident in Edgefield County

Johnston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies have responded to the scene of a shooting on Johnson Street Monday.

Edgefield County dispatch confirms there is a shooting incident.

According to the Johnston assistant police chief, there were two suspects and one victim, who was shot multiple times.

News 12 is working to get more information.

