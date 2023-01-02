New year, new you? Local gym shares how to stick to your goals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year around this time, we hear people say they’re going to get in the gym.

The grind is already started at our local gyms. But as many of us know, it only takes a couple of months and maybe even a couple of weeks for the motivation to run out.

We met with a local gym to get advice on how to stick to your goals. If getting a gym membership made your list of resolutions, that means big gains for local gyms.

“All of our morning classes today have been really full, even through our mid-morning classes, which are usually a little bit slower,” said Richie Iannacone, Oxygen Fitness studio manager.

Behind the counter, Ianncone greets new and old faces looking to break a sweat.

“We may get maybe 10% more folks coming in,” he said.

Ten percent showed up Monday at Iannacone’s studio.

“It’s definitely just something that comes with new year’s resolutions,” said Iannacone.

Iannacone says only about five percent stick it out.

“Then you have the folks that do their resolutions, and by Valentine’s Day, they kind of slip out of that resolution,” he said.

It takes dedication to make it to the finish line.

“We want it to be a life change. We want it to be something that they really enjoy doing. This is definitely a community,” he said.

After taking a hit from COVID…

“I’d say we’re just now getting to where we were back then,” said Iannacone.

Community means more for a family-owned studio.

“We’ve been training over 10 years. Once they start coming, and we feel like they continue to come, that’s why we’ve grown,” he said.

When it comes to your resolutions, it’s OK to fail, but you don’t have to wait an entire year to get into the spin of things.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.