Miracle Monday: A look back at families helped through Children’s Hospital of Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, thousands of kids receive care from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG).

No family is turned away regardless of their ability to pay.

With the new year, the hospital is preparing to see more faces. Here’s a look at some of the families the hospital has helped.

They treat common childhood illnesses to life-threatening conditions like heart disorders, cancer, and neurological diseases.

Avery is one of many kids who had heart surgery at the children’s hospital. He was 13 days old.

“They told us he was going to need surgeries and that he was going to be fine. I think being with them and they are so comfortable and confident in what they’re doing, they increased our confidence like he’s going to be okay,” said Justin and Iris Smokes, Avery’s parents.

Children’s is home to the area’s only pediatric trauma care, with a level one pediatric intensive care unit and a level four neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

A place baby Brooks knows all too well. He was born early at one pound and ten ounces and would spend months in the NICU.

“It is a true roller coaster, but it gets better, and there is light at the end of the tunnel, and these babies are fighters,” said Brook’s mom, Leanna Moss.

It’s the only facility in the area dedicated exclusively to children.

Krista Maddox says she’s forever grateful for the care her daughter Juliet received.

She now holds events to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

“When they save your baby’s life, you know you feel you owe everything to everybody that works here that’s given her attention, that comes and holds her, cuddle her,” said Maddox.

The hospital is a not-for-profit, so they rely on donations year-round to continue serving families.

They also need more people to help give the gift of life.

CHOG is only one of two programs in the state of Georgia providing kidney transplants.

Destiny Jackson received a kidney transplant. She said, “Since I didn’t really have much of a social life, it was hard to communicate with doctors, but when it came to Children’s, they catered to me and my situation. Even though one life was taken, one was reimbursed, so I really do appreciate it from the family.”

The Children’s Hospital of Georgia is a place we hope we never have to use, but if we do, they are ready to help.

If you want to continue helping make miracles happen at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, visit Augusta University Health.

