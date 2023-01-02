‘I didn’t know how to do a sober holiday’: Navigating the holidays in addiction recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays typically include get-togethers often involving alcohol, which might not be easy to navigate, especially if someone is in addiction recovery.

Among the top ten search items for Augusta, according to Google’s “Year in Search” report, “AA meetings near me” ranks number ten.

Corey Cowgill and Samantha Laughlin know about this subject because they’ve been in similar situations. Both Cowgill and Laughlin say the resources are out there.

“Addiction really took everything,” Cowgill said “People talk about rock bottom, really the only place I had left to go was death. That was probably about the worst thing that can happen at that point.”

At his breaking point, Cowgill knew he needed to make a change.

“A sort of light switch went off,” Cowgill said. “And for the first time in a very, very long time, I was able to think clearly. The taste of sobriety that I got, I wanted to keep that.”

It’s not easy to hold, especially around the holidays.

“I didn’t know how to do a sober holiday,” Cowgill said. “That wasn’t a thing for me, that wasn’t a part of life. Sober holidays, I just didn’t get it.”

What Cowgill did get was help and so did Laughlin.

“It was going through the criminal justice system that ultimately put me at a crossroad to where I was gonna go to prison or I was gonna get better,” Laughlin said. “And thank God I chose at that time to get better.”

Better can sometimes be difficult, especially when surrounded by people drinking or doing the things you are in recovery for.

“It can be difficult because you want to spend time with them, but you also want to protect your recovery,” Laughlin said.

She braces herself for this time of year with a plan or an exit strategy.

“I had to limit myself around those people, an hour at a time, and then have that extra plan to get out of those high risk situations,” Laughlin said.

Despite the challenges, both Cowgill and Laughlin found hope. It’s something they help others find while working at Bluff Recovery Center.

“I found a program of recovery that helped me learn how to live life again,” Laughlin said.

“I have purpose today,” Cowgill said. “I have a light inside of me today instead of darkness. And there’s no better feeling than having a life excited to wake up to, especially when there’s a point in time where I didn’t care if I woke up at all.”

Today Cowgill works as a case manager and Samantha as a certified addiction counselor.

RESOURCES AND TIPS FROM COWGILL AND LAUGHLIN:

Have a plan going into what could be an uncomfortable situation

Have a mentor or a friend on standby

Have an exit strategy prepared

If you need immediate help, call the 24/7 Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225

