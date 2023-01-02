Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy dense fog early this morning. Lows will start cool in the 40s to low 50s.

This afternoon will stay mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight and into Tuesday morning with temperatures holding into the low 50s. By Tuesday afternoon our next cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread by Wednesday with the system finally clearing the region by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain in the low 70s. Between 0.75″- 1.75″ inches of rain look possible with winds expected to gust between 25 - 35 mph. We could see a few stronger thunderstorms with this system but as of now, the overall risk for severe weather is low.

The front will clear the region by Thursday morning with drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs for Thursday will fall to the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

