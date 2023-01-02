Community comes together to honor former Aiken mayor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Aiken mayor, Fred Cavanaugh, was celebrated in a ceremony, today.

He served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015.

He passed away at his home last week. Today’s wreath laying ceremony was at the same place.

The city honored Cavanaugh with a statue. We were there live at today’s ceremony.

The ceremony was packed, showing how much he meant to this community.

Alex Cavanaugh is the former mayor of Aiken’s son, he says, “He was a listener, he wasn’t a very big talker, but he listened to you; he listened to what you had to say and I think this city will really miss him. I know I will.”

While he is proud of how respected his dad was on both sides of the political aisle during his time as mayor, he especially remembers how involved he was with the community.

“He got involved with the scouts, got me involved at that time. That lasted until we were in high school. It was a great thing to be apart of. He was made an honorary eagle scout which I thought was nice,” Cavanaugh’s son says.

Everyone from South Carolina, state senators to city council members, shared stories about his generosity as a fully involved ‘Aikenite.’ Something especially present in his family.

Cameron Brotherton with the national prayer committee, says, “Lee and Fred for quite a few years were very good to open their home to the national day of prayer committee. we would meet regularly to prepare for each may when we would have the national day of prayer.”

While he may not have been born here, his legacy remains through his work and his family.

“They were always so gracious and kind and an active part of the community,” Brotherton says.

Cavanaugh’s son says, “I was honored enough to be his son. He did so much for the city.”

Senator Tom Young Jr. spoke on his behalf, saying Jan. 4. the state flags will be lowered across the South Carolina at half mast in honor of Mayor Cavanaugh.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.