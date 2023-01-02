Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta reports low COVID rates

Most of our local area’s are green, which means low spread.
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several years, COVID has played a major role in how we celebrate the holidays.

But this year is different as many visited with friends and family. Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.

Aiken is the only major county, that’s higher, and it’s yellow for medium. But local doctors we spoke to on Monday say this map doesn’t tell the whole story.

We broke down how COVID, RSV, and flu are still putting family members in the hospital.

Doctors are predicting COVID cases will continue to rise throughout the month of January as they have over the last two weeks.

Health experts at Augusta University Health say they are seeing an increase of almost 100% in hospitalizations due to COVID.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious disease at Augusta University, says, “We’re up to 20 some patients in the hospital with COVID, where for many months we were at maybe five.”

MORE | Will Ga., S.C. health insurance rates rise in 2023?

Dr. Vazquez says they expect an increase in flu rates as well. He tells us the combination of the two has led to concerns about another illness.

“So the other thing that we have seen as a consequence of an increase in COVID, an increase in influenza, is an increase in bacterial pneumonia due to a bacteria called streptococcus,” Dr. Vazquez says.

He states vaccines are the only sure way to help stop the spread of these viruses, but the CDC reports that as of December, less than half of U.S. adults received a flu vaccine.

When it comes to COVID, Dr. Vazquez says it’s going to be around for a while, so, it’s a good idea to stay updated on your shots.

“So again, vaccines, vaccines, and vaccines after that, then we have to follow the guidelines that we use for all respiratory tract infections,” Dr. Vazquez says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
Tymere Hill, 23.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County
generic crash
Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 in Orangeburg County
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning

Latest News

Community comes together to honor former Aiken mayor
Community comes together to honor former Aiken mayor
A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.
A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
Augusta reports low COVID rates
Aiken Equine horse rescue offers Veteran therapy
Aiken equine horse rescue offers Veteran therapy