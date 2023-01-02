Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Go on a 'doggie date' to find the right pup with the Aiken animal shelter

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers with the Friends of the Animal Shelter are encouraging people to take shelter dogs on a date to see if they’ll be a good fit for you.

We met with a volunteer who says she goes on “doggie dates” all the time.

“We get, oftentimes, so disappointed by dates with people, you’re never gonna get disappointed by dating a dog,” said Kathy Cagle, volunteer.

She believes dogs can be better dates than people.

“He’s never gonna be upset if he doesn’t like the restaurant you choose. He’s happy with just a walk in the woods or a walk in the park. Free, cheap date,” she said.

Cagle says she takes shelter dogs on dates all the time.

“I usually just pick one up in the morning when I need to go for a coffee, and I load a dog up in my car. We go get a coffee together and come back. It’s just so fun to see how they relax in the car,” said Cagle.

Getting a little close to the first date, Cagle set us up on a date with Aiden. We had a romantic getaway to the free park near the shelter.

“When dogs get breaks from kennel life, they come back calm and relaxed, so it’s just fun to see the difference in them. You get to see who the dog really is and what the best home is for the dog,” she said.

Whether you decide to take them home or just for a date, Cagle says it’s good for the dogs to get out.

This shelter is full of singles, and they want to set you up. If you’re interested, you can call the animal shelter and tell them what kind of date you have in mind. They’ll match you with a dog and bring them to your car.

