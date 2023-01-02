Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Aiken equine horse rescue offers Veteran therapy

A local horse rescue is healing our heroes with a special kind of therapy.
By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local horse rescue is healing our heroes with a special kind of therapy.

Over the last 4 years, on average we’ve lost more than 320 active duty service members to suicide.

This year, through Sept. 30. that number was 243. Veterans whom we spoke to say, problems don’t disappear when you retire. In some cases can get worse.

But the Aiken equine horse rescue is working to change that.

We went to see how they’re healing with horses.

Joe Cruz, says, “I was in desert storm and did a few tours in Iraq.” He’s retired now, after 24 years of service.

Nancy Cruz, Joe’s wife, says, “When he came back from the last war he was different.”

His wife says he’s a man of few words, until he’s at the equine rescue of Aiken, with thoroughbreds like Tommy.

“You can talk to these animals. They understand what you say,” Cruz states.

MORE | Miracle Monday: A look back at families helped through Children’s Hospital of Ga.

Cruz is a part of the trust and release program with the rescue. The rescue’s goal is to let anyone dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or just everyday stress come and spend time with a horse.

“This is my place to come and just relax with these animals. It’s almost like an escape for you. An escape for me, yes,” Cruz says.

In 2006, the rescue opened its gates. Since then, rescue president and executive director Jim Rhodes says the program has taken off.

“The place was started to help horses. It quickly became apparent to me that we would help more people than we ever would horse,” Rhodes states.

If you’re a mother, father, active-military, first responder, or veteran, Cruz says this is a program that saved him.

Cruz says, “They help us as much as we help them.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
Tymere Hill, 23.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
1 injured after shootout incident in Edgefield County
generic crash
Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 in Orangeburg County
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning

Latest News

Community comes together to honor former Aiken mayor
Community comes together to honor former Aiken mayor
A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.
A look back at miracles made through Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
Augusta reports low COVID rates
Looking at the CDC’s COVID spread map, most of our local areas are green, which means low spread.
Augusta reports low COVID rates