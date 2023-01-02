Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”(Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Tymere Hill, 23, has been arrested for a road rage incident on Friday.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 people in Orangeburg County
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback...
Dawgs advance to national championship after Peach Bowl win
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

Latest News

Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
It’s not always easy, but two locals want to encourage others there is hope
‘I didn’t know how to do a sober holiday’: Navigating the holidays in addiction recovery
It’s not always easy, but two locals want to encourage others there is hope
Navigating the holidays sober
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint