Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road.

According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected from the truck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol states the driver was traveling on New Bridge Road near Twin Creek Farm Road when they crossed the center line, left the roadway, then struck a fence, and overturned.

Deputy Coroner Cody identified the driver as Mr. Willie Frazier of Wagener, S.C., who was later pronounced dead at the Aiken Regional Medical Center due to blunt force trauma.

A toxicology analysis is pending but no other details are available at this time.

