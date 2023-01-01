Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Aiken County

Willie Frazier of Wagener, S.C. identified as driver
(kwch)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident that happened this afternoon on New Bridge Road.

According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner, April Cody, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken at 11:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the roadway with the driver partially ejected from the truck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol states the driver was traveling on New Bridge Road near Twin Creek Farm Road when they crossed the center line, left the roadway, then struck a fence, and overturned.

Deputy Coroner Cody identified the driver as Mr. Willie Frazier of Wagener, S.C., who was later pronounced dead at the Aiken Regional Medical Center due to blunt force trauma.

A toxicology analysis is pending but no other details are available at this time.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tymere Hill, 23, has been arrested for a road rage incident on Friday.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
On Aug. 2, 2021, Buck became a member of a club no mother wants to be part of.
Georgia mother shares story of losing sons to drunk driver
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
We’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York.
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

Latest News

Tymere Hill, 23, has been arrested for a road rage incident on Friday.
Suspect arrested after North Augusta road rage incident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 people in Orangeburg County
Defeat Ohio State 42-41
Instant reaction: Dawgs win a WILD one
Peach Bowl champions
Dawgs celebrate Peach Bowl victory