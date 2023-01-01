Dawgs advance to national championship after Peach Bowl win

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the clock struck midnight, a potential game-winning kick sailed wide left, sending defending champion Georgia Bulldogs back to the national championship game.

Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett IV found Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left to put Georgia up for good 42-41.

The score capped off a wild fourth-quarter comeback by the Dawgs, who trailed by 11 entering the frame.

Georgia will play Fiesta Bowl champion TCU in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

