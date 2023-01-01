Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Starting 2023 with above average temps | Next chance for storms start Tuesday afternoon
Scattered showers and isolated storms Saturday. Dry and warm for Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happy New Year Everyone!! We’re starting 2023 with above average temperatures and we look to stay that way over the next few days. For the rest of this evening, we’ll see temperatures cool out of the upper 60s to near 70 all the way down to the mid-40s by the morning. Patchy dense fog is possible again later tonight and into early Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will stay mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Cloud cover will begin to increase Monday night and into Tuesday morning with temperatures holding into the low 50s. By Tuesday afternoon our next cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread by Wednesday with the system finally clearing the region by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to remain in the low 70s. Between 0.75″- 1.75″ inches of rain look possible with winds expected to gust between 25 - 35 mph. We could see a few stronger thunderstorms with this system but as of now, the overall risk for severe weather is low.

The front will clear the region by Thursday morning with drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs for Thursday will fall to the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

