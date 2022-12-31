Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man

By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown-colored pants. According to Coward’s family, he is currently having “suicidal ideations.”

Officials describe him as being five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Coward, contact any investigator at the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

