Notre Dame defeats Gamecocks in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIS/WCSC) - The Gamecocks weren’t able to overcome a touchdown scored by the Fighting Irish with two minutes left in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The final score was 45-38.

It was the second touchdown for Notre Dame for the fourth quarter in a matchup that started strong for USC but eventually became a standoff of temporary leads and tie scores.

Crowd here is, conservatively, 75-25 Carolina pic.twitter.com/ZHod7W31MQ — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) December 30, 2022

The 19th-ranked Gamecocks started strong over the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Notre Dame managed one touchdown that quarter, ending with a 21-7 score favoring USC.

A play highlight of the second quarter was a 75-yarder from Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner to Logan Diggs.

At halftime, the Gamecocks led the Fighting Irish 24-17.

HALFTIME: #Gamecocks 24 | Notre Dame 17 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 30, 2022

But Notre Dame came back strong after halftime, scoring two touchdowns to USC’s single touchdown. With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Notre Dame scored a field goal with their second touchdown, tying the score at 31-31.

The fourth quarter began with another touchdown which USC answered with one of their own, bringing the score to another tie at 38-38.

The Gamecocks and Irish have met four previous times but had not faced each other before this game since 1984.

This is the 25th bowl game the Gamecocks will have appeared in and their fifth trip to Jacksonville and the Gator Bowl, but the first since 1987.

The game began at 3:30 p.m.

