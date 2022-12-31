Georgia fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the Buckeyes kicked off.

Georgia fans started the year winning our first national title in 40 years and hope to end the year by earning a trip back to the national championship game. The only thing standing in the way is number four, Ohio State.

