Fatal collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident off US Highway 301.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mazda CXS 9 was traveling north on US Highway 301 with three people inside on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

He says at 12:40 p.m. the car veered off to the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree near Mountaineer Circle.

While the driver and front seat passenger were taken to a TRMC hospital nearby for their injuries, Tidwell says the backseat passenger died at the scene.

While the cause of the accident and the deceased’s name are still unknown, News 12 will continue to update this incident as it develops.

