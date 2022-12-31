Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Iowa said a dog was found tied up and left behind at an airport this week.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, officers responded to a call about a dog being tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Airline workers reportedly told the nonprofit animal shelter that the dog was unable to board a cross-country flight with its owner because the person didn’t have a kennel.

According to the workers, the dog’s owner left the airport with the dog but later returned alone and boarded their flight.

The animal rescue team said the 1-year-old female dog has since been named Allie after they found her at the airport.

The team said Allie is incredibly sweet and currently receiving care at the facility while the situation remains under investigation.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Allie is one of the thousands of pets the team has cared for this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Deputy James Thomas
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road identified

Latest News

The Gamecocks weren’t able to overcome a touchdown scored by the Fighting Irish with two...
Notre Dame defeats Gamecocks in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Clemson faces uphill climb against Tennessee in Orange Bowl
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
L. D. Henderson, 74.
Missing 74-year-old Richmond Co. man with dementia found