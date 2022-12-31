Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl

By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people get ready to celebrate the new year or cheer on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, we spoke with a local restaurant and fans about how they are getting ready for the big day.

“We’re the only people in here with our Bulldog shirts,” said Robert Williams, a local UGA fan.

Brooke Williams is another fan. She said, “I’ve been working all day with my Dawg hat on.”

It’s not the first-time Dawg fans have taken over Top Dawg Tavern.

Robert added, “they’re gonna do it tomorrow, they’re gonna win the next two games. Repeat national championships.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The one most excited for the crowd is the host of the night.

Anthony Harley is the general manager at Top Dawg Tavern. He said, “We just want to have a lot of fun. People enjoyed themselves, obviously, you can see behind me; the bar.”

Behind the bar is just a glimpse of what’s to come.

“I think a lot more people will show up now and just have a good time. I know people are ready to mingle more, people are ready to be out and just have a good gathering,” said Harley.

Some gather to celebrate a new year, others hopeful of a game win.

“It’s just a lot of engagement with the guests and even the guests with each other. They have a lot of fun joining each other even if they don’t know each other,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday.
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
A woman was arrested after breaking into a residence through an air conditioner and threatening...
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Tennessee bests Clemson in Orange Bowl
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November...
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
NYE
Resolutions for 2023!
Augusta prepares for the new year, Peach Bowl
Augusta prepares for the new year, Peach Bowl