Augusta businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people get ready to celebrate the new year or cheer on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, we spoke with a local restaurant and fans about how they are getting ready for the big day.

“We’re the only people in here with our Bulldog shirts,” said Robert Williams, a local UGA fan.

Brooke Williams is another fan. She said, “I’ve been working all day with my Dawg hat on.”

It’s not the first-time Dawg fans have taken over Top Dawg Tavern.

Robert added, “they’re gonna do it tomorrow, they’re gonna win the next two games. Repeat national championships.”

The one most excited for the crowd is the host of the night.

Anthony Harley is the general manager at Top Dawg Tavern. He said, “We just want to have a lot of fun. People enjoyed themselves, obviously, you can see behind me; the bar.”

Behind the bar is just a glimpse of what’s to come.

“I think a lot more people will show up now and just have a good time. I know people are ready to mingle more, people are ready to be out and just have a good gathering,” said Harley.

Some gather to celebrate a new year, others hopeful of a game win.

“It’s just a lot of engagement with the guests and even the guests with each other. They have a lot of fun joining each other even if they don’t know each other,” he said.

