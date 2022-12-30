Teen dies, 1 hospitalized after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after they fell through Kennesaw Lake while playing on the ice Wednesday night.

Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation.

Police were able to pull one of the boys from the water.

The other one was found a short time after with the help of drones, boats and other tools.

Both boys were 16.

Neighbors even stepped in to help.

“There was that helpless feeling and I think everyone of us had that at one point or another where you just felt helpless, we wanted to more,” said neighbor Debbie Joyce.

First responders took the time to remind people just how dangerous it is to be around ice, especially this time of year.

“It’s not safe to go out on any body of water or trust ice on any body of water, especially now that temperatures are certainly not safe,” said Cobb County Fire Public Information Officer, Nick Danz. “Certainly not safe, so don’t venture out, keep an eye on your young folks and make sure they’re not playing in areas that may be unsafe.”

