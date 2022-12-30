Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Teen dies 1 after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw

Teen dies after falling in frozen lake
Teen dies after falling in frozen lake
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Be prepared: CSRA winter weather safety guide

KENNESAW, Ga. - A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after they fell through Kennesaw Lake while playing on the ice Wednesday night.

Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation.

Police were able to pull one of the boys from the water.

The other one was found a short time after with the help of drones, boats and other tools.

Both boys were 16.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Neighbors even stepped in to help.

“There was that helpless feeling and I think everyone of us had that at one point or another where you just felt helpless, we wanted to more,” said neighbor Debbie Joyce.

First responders took the time to remind people just how dangerous it is to be around ice, especially this time of year.

“It’s not safe to go out on any body of water or trust ice on any body of water, especially now that temperatures are certainly not safe,” said Cobb County Fire Public Information Officer, Nick Danz. “Certainly not safe, so don’t venture out, keep an eye on your young folks and make sure they’re not playing in areas that may be unsafe.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Deputy found shot to death in car in Atlanta
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road, shooter still on the loose
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash

Latest News

According to the CDC transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which means...
COVID update: Local numbers trending upward with holidays
If you recognize this vehicle, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Barnwell County deputies seek clues after robbery attempt
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police seek tips on vehicle in hit-and-run
Crews battle a fire near Milledgeville and Hopie roads on Dec. 28, 2022, in Augusta.
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta