Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children.

Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a possible stabbing in Magnolia Acres. It wasn’t until after arriving that deputies realized the incident was unlike others.

According to the victim, she was sitting on her couch in front of the window when the subject pushed the window air conditioner out and crawled in through the window, immediately hitting her with her fist on Oct. 28.

A few moments later, an unknown male broke open the door and two other subjects entered the apartment. One began to assault the victim, while the other held a knife to her 13-year-old daughter, according to Waynesboro police.

There were four other children present under the age of 16, the victim told authorities.

After the subjects left, emergency medical assistance evaluated the victim for an injury to the back of her neck. They also evaluated the child for a small cut on her right wrist.

Regina Bunyon, 45 – one of the people who reportedly came in through the door – was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one in the first degree, and burglary in the first degree, according to Burke County jail records.

