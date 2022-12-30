Start new year with new career; here are some local job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year approaches, job opportunities are available. Here’s a look at some upcoming local job fairs to add to your calendar.

Richmond County School System

Richmond County school system is holding a job fair on Jan. 4. looking for drivers or mechanics.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive commercial driver’s license training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary.

Eisenhower Army Medical Center

Eisenhower Army Medical Center is holding a job fair on Jan. 12 looking for medical professionals.

The job fair will be held on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the DoubleTree hotel on 2651 Perimeter Parkway.

The medical center is looking for health technicians, medical support assistants, nursing assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, practical nurses, registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapist assistants, and occupational therapist assistants.

