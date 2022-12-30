Submit Photos/Videos
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

