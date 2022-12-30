Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend.

Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend.

But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get everyone out in under an hour.

“I think everyone canceled their own Christmas and sacrificed personally, even with their children to come and help,” she said. “And some of their children came to help, too.”

Winnick also says Piedmont Augusta allowed the use of its Summerville campus until it’s clear for residents to go back home.

