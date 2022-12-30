Submit Photos/Videos
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta

North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday.

The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault.

North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting after a traffic accident on Friday.(WRDW/WAGT)

It was at this point when another subject in a truck stopped at the accident, according to authorities.

The subject got into an argument with the man involved in the accident and later shot at him, but no one was injured. The man went after the subject in his vehicle and called 911 around 2:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect then got out of his car and fled on foot on Courtney Drive.

Officials last saw the subject behind Rowland’s Funeral Home and are still searching.

The suspect was last seen near the Greenway and ran down Courtney Drive with no shoes or phone.

They have a perimeter set up and don’t believe the suspect is from the area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

