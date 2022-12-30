Richmond County deputies cleared in 2021 stun-gun death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No officer will be charged in the 2021 death of a man officers used a stun-gun on.

District Attorney Jared Williams said he reached the decision after a “thorough review of the facts and circumstances” surrounding the stun-gun death of Jermaine Jones Jr.

Williams’ decision comes just days after the death of another man, Nelson Graham, in a Richmond County stun-gun case . Deputies were called to Graham’s home for a court-ordered mental health evaluation, and he ended up dead.

Cleared in the Jones case were officers Richard Russell, Parker Leathers, Christopher Brown, Aaron Phillips, Leslie Gaiter, John Tarpley and Lora Hucko.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and its Division of Forensic Sciences conducted an initial investigation and autopsy.

During a subsequent review of the case, Williams’ office contracted a private medical examiner through Forensic Pathology Services.

“This measure was taken to ensure the proper medical conclusion had been reached, and to address concerns from Mr. Jones’ family about the source and nature of the injuries,” Williams said. “We requested the independent doctor analyze the facts of the case, review the autopsy findings, and render a separate opinion. The doctor concurred with the findings of the DOFS, provided further insight into how the conclusions were reached, and addressed the medical limitations in substantiating claims of alternative sources of injury. We release the reports of both the GBI and Forensic Pathology Services.”

Jones Jr., 24, died Oct. 18, 2021, after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shocked him with a stun gun as he tried to run from the scene of a traffic stop. Deputies’ report on the incident also speaks of a “brief struggle.”

Jones was in a coma and on life support for a week before passing.

