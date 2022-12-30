Submit Photos/Videos
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina

A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina.

The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people.

That’s roughly an 18 percent jump in one year.

Some of the contributing factors could be the rise in the prices for food, gas and cost of living.

