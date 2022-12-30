Poison Peach returning for its 14th annual film festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Poison Peach film festival will showcase local independent filmmakers at the historic Imperial Theater for its 14th annual festival.

The two-day event will be located in downtown Augusta on Jan. 7. at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 8. at 4 p.m. Tickets are $13 and are available at The Imperial Theater box office or website.

The theater’s executive director, Charles Scavullo, states, “The Imperial Theatre is excited to host the Poison Peach Film Festival. ... Chris Forbes has curated a wonderful line-up of both short and full length feature films most of which will be premiering during the weekend.”

Jan. 7 will begin with a block of short horror films ranging in style from comedy horror to dark and intense, featuring the work of Augusta-area filmmakers Adam Cowart, Kenneth Perkins, Jonathan Cook, Jezibell Anat, and Joseph Zuchowski.

The world premiere of the feature film Night to Day will show at 9 p.m. Written and directed by Brendan Thompson, the film is about a monster who wants to become a real girl.

Sunday brings the world premiere of two historical films by Christopher Forbes. Forbes is an Augusta filmmaker and the organizer of Poison Peach.

Forbes states, “People don’t realize how much the Augusta film community is thriving. If you’re interested in being a part of local film productions, all you have to do is come to the festival, watch great films and talk to the filmmakers present about their upcoming projects.”

At 4 p.m., Forbes’ film, “Battle of Camden,” will show the story of the struggles of Southern patriots in their fight against the British in the second half of the Revolutionary War. This was filmed in Historic Camden and features many actors and re-enactors from Georgia and South Carolina.

At 7 p.m., the world premiere of Forbes’ World War II film, Thousand Plane Raid, depicts the dramatic story of the bombing of the German city of Cologne. Polish refugee pilots join the British officers of the Royal Air Force to fly in a historic bomber stream that turned the war in favor of the Allies.

