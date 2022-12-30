Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration.
For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule.
Events for everyone
- Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment
- New Year’s Eve Brunch- Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., The SolFood Kitchen
- New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop & Skate- Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Skateland of Augusta
- Rocking Masquerade party- Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Gordon Lanes Bowling Center
- New Year’s Eve meditation- Dec. 31 starting at 9:45 p.m., Zoom link
Adult events
- Drop in Drag- Dec. 30 from 5 to 10 p.m., Stay. Social Tap and Table
- Grantski Records NYE Show- Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m., Grantski Records
- New Year’s Extravagance- Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., 2110 Walton Way
- New Year’s Eve party- Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Draft Society Taproom
- New Year’s Eve Paint & Sip party- Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Painted Lady Studio
- Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Ball- Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Edge Nightclub
- New Year’s Eve Bash- Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Crowne Plaza North Augusta
- New Year’s Eve’s Dancing through the Ages- Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Joe’s Underground
- NYE Masquerade party- Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m., 1857 Central Avenue
- New Year’s Day Beer Mile- Jan. 1 at 11 a.m., beginning at Savannah River Brewing Co.
- New Year’s Day 5k- Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., starting at 1 Milledge Road
