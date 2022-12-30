Have you seen this missing 74-year-old Richmond Co. man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

L. D. Henderson, 74, was last seen on Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. leaving his residence, on the 3700 block of Fairington Drive, in his white 2004 Ford Mustang.

Officials say it is unknown what Henderson was last seen wearing. The release states he suffers from severe dementia, according to his roommate.

Officials describe him as being five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing around 159 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Henderson, contact any investigator at the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

