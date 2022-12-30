Grovetown police seek tips on vehicle in hit-and-run

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run.

It happened just before 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bryan Circle, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

The vehicle is a white sedan, about 10 to 15 years old, with dark tinted windows and a small sticker on the back window. It should have front-end damage on the driver’s side and damage to the front driver’s side headlight.

The vehicle was last seen headed toward Dodge Lane.

Anyone with security footage or any knowledge of the incident is encouraged to call 706-863-1212. Callers can remain anonymous.

