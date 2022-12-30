Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Grovetown police seek tips on vehicle in hit-and-run

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run.

It happened just before 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bryan Circle, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

MORE | Local woman helps those who need to use Grovetown food bank

The vehicle is a white sedan, about 10 to 15 years old, with dark tinted windows and a small sticker on the back window. It should have front-end damage on the driver’s side and damage to the front driver’s side headlight.

The vehicle was last seen headed toward Dodge Lane.

Anyone with security footage or any knowledge of the incident is encouraged to call 706-863-1212. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Deputy found shot to death in car in Atlanta
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road, shooter still on the loose
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash

Latest News

According to the CDC transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which means...
COVID update: Local numbers trending upward with holidays
Teen dies after falling in frozen lake
Teen dies 1 after falling into frozen lake in Kennesaw
If you recognize this vehicle, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Barnwell County deputies seek clues after robbery attempt
Crews battle a fire near Milledgeville and Hopie roads on Dec. 28, 2022, in Augusta.
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta