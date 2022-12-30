Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Fire crews responding to house fire in Aiken

Fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Aiken
fire
fire(mgn)
By WRDW STAFF
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken early Friday morning.

Aiken Department of Public safety says the call came in at 12:32 a.m. and it is considered to be a working structure fire.

It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we continue to learn more.

