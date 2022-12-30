Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is 15 years old.(Gray News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Ricke Irick. Walker said deputies responding to a report of a body found Irick dead in his yard.

“We’ve been narrowing down the location to where this individual had apparently relocated in Berkeley County after this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, we brought him back to face a charge of murder.”

He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Ja’Quail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of Orangeburg, were all previously charged with murder in the killing.

Mack is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

