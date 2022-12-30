Demand for gun permits soars in S.C., even as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State.

The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year.

Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for those with concealed carry permits.

Gun shop owners like Ethan Carney say this is affecting his business in an overall positive way.

With more people wanting to apply for their concealed carry permits, Carney says his classes are filling up.

He says he’s taking this opportunity to educate his students about gun safety.

“We feel that training is very important,” he said. “I can’t emphasize that enough, especially for people carrying guns and people who have young children around. I don’t have young children around, but I do have grandkids around.”

Right now, there are more than 22,000 concealed weapon permit applications in South Carolina.

Across the river

Meanwhile in Georgia, concealed carry will be allowed without a permit at all starting Sunday, when the so-called constitutional carry law takes effect.

That doesn’t mean just anyone can do it, though. There are restrictions on convicted criminals, mental patients and people under 21, and property owners can restrict guns on their premises.

