Dealing with kids’ medication crunch in the 2-state region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids’ pain relievers and cough suppressants may be hard to find on shelves.

Major chains are limiting purchases and some pharmacies are dealing with high demand.

Pharmacies say they have suppliers they shop through.

They also can compound or create medicine during a shortage when they cannot order more.

Doctors remind parents that pain relievers and suppressants don’t treat the source of an illness, so they aren’t essential for recovery.

“I wish I could say that acetaminophen or ibuprofen would heal us faster. That’s not necessarily the case. And so often it’s a comfort measure, which is certainly understandable, especially when it comes to children,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care for the Medical University of South Carolina.

Mack reminds people that the best way to avoid a medicine shortage is prevention – including vaccines for kids who are old enough.

