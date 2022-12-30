Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Dealing with kids’ medication crunch in the 2-state region

Kids’ pain relievers and cough suppressants may be hard to find on shelves.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids’ pain relievers and cough suppressants may be hard to find on shelves.

Major chains are limiting purchases and some pharmacies are dealing with high demand.

Pharmacies say they have suppliers they shop through.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

They also can compound or create medicine during a shortage when they cannot order more.

Doctors remind parents that pain relievers and suppressants don’t treat the source of an illness, so they aren’t essential for recovery.

“I wish I could say that acetaminophen or ibuprofen would heal us faster. That’s not necessarily the case. And so often it’s a comfort measure, which is certainly understandable, especially when it comes to children,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care for the Medical University of South Carolina.

Mack  reminds people that the best way to avoid a medicine shortage is prevention – including vaccines for kids who are old enough.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Deputy James Thomas
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road identified
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash

Latest News

According to the CDC transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which means...
COVID update: Local numbers trending upward with holidays
The ongoing addiction crisis impacting communities in South Carolina has led to a new...
New partnership to address addiction crisis in South Carolina
Health experts say it is a kidney cancer associated with sickle cell and typically affects...
Local doctors link rare form of kidney cancer to sickle cell
Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University simulation center training student in the U.S....
What will AU-Wellstar hospital merger mean for you?