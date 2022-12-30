Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy and mostly dry this evening through around midnight. An isolated shower is possible before midnight, but higher rain chances are expected overnight into early Saturday as a warm front lifts north through the region. Temperatures will stay warmer overnight and only drop to the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast.

A warm front lifting north through the region will bring rain and a few storms Saturday morning through around midday. Another wave of showers and storms is expected ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, some storms could be on the stronger side. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph. Most of the rain should be clearing out by the time we get to New Year’s celebrations around midnight.

Drier air moves in behind the cold front and brings us a nice day Sunday. Patchy dense fog will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday. We should stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with afternoon highs near 70. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Patchy dense fog is possible again Sunday night into early Monday morning. Lows Monday morning will be in the mid-40s. Dry weather continues Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Our next approaching cold front will bring the chance for storms again Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday, and finally clear the region by Wednesday night. Wednesday is looking like the wettest day next week with scattered to widespread showers and storms during the day. High temps will be warm Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the cold front and reach the mid to low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

Next low pressure system moves through Saturday bringing scattered showers and isolated storms to the CSRA. (WRDW)

