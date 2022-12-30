Barnwell County deputies seek clues after robbery attempt

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General.

The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident.

It is dark blue with gray at the bottom and some front-end damage.

A $200 reward is being offered by Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call 803-541-1078 or 803-541-1161.

