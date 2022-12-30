Submit Photos/Videos
Barnwell County deputies seek clues after robbery attempt

If you recognize this vehicle, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
If you recognize this vehicle, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General.

The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE | Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident.

It is dark blue with gray at the bottom and some front-end damage.

A $200 reward is being offered by Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call 803-541-1078 or 803-541-1161.

