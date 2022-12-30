Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m.

One end of Hopie Road is currently blocked.

MORE | Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.

We have a News 12 crew on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

Latest News

The start date for the trial against the disbarred Lowcountry lawyer is rapidly approaching,...
Prosecutors push for alleged financial crimes as evidence, ask for exclusions in Murdaugh trial
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center
‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve
‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl