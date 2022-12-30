Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening.
According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m.
One end of Hopie Road is currently blocked.
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.
We have a News 12 crew on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.
