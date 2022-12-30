Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening.

According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m.

One end of Hopie Road is currently blocked.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.

