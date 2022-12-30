Arrest warrant issued in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the drowning death of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons .

The family of Israel Scott said District Attorney Jared Williams met with them Friday to tell them an arrest warrant would be issued for the instructor of the lessons at a Burke County home. The owner of the home was not the instructor.

Williams’ decision to charge Lexie Tenhuisen comes after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office declined to pursue charges in the case, something that broke hearts in the Scott family.

“The whole future, snatched away from him in one second,” his grandmother Naomi Jones told News 12 few weeks ago.

He’ll never graduate school or celebrate another Christmas or birthday party. Photos and videos now serve as life-rafts to precious memories, as grief isn’t the only journey Izzy’s family feels forced to navigate.

His great-aunt Lydia Glover Fields said: “We are fighting mad. We will not stop until Izzy gets justice and legislation is passed to save every other child from his watery grave.”

When Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams announced he wasn’t charging anyone in connection to Izzy’s death, she took a closer look at the case.

“There’s just too many things not adding up,” she said.

The I-TEAM also combed the 22-page report. In it, a child in the class references “a child coughing” who “got onto the concrete once out of the pool.”

Glover Fields says another aunt remembered Izzy telling her he swallowed a lot of water the first day.

“She was kind of playing with him and said, ‘Oh, so you’re trying to drink all the water in the pool?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I guess so, but I was coughing, and I was throwing up’.”

She believes that explains why Izzy, who loved the water, was afraid to go back the second day. According to the report, Izzy’s mother Dori told investigators he didn’t want to go to lessons that morning, even asking her, “What if I drown?”

“If it wasn’t child endangerment, you would have called Dori and said, ‘Look, he had a situation where he took on too much water’,” said Glover Fields. “‘I need you to watch him tonight and then make sure he’s good to come tomorrow’. This is the proper thing to do. But you didn’t do that. What did you do? You sat him on the concrete and resumed classes.”

Izzy’s grandmother worries the teacher isn’t physically strong enough to be teaching.

“She couldn’t even get Izzy out of the pool. That’s another thing,” said Jones.

Documents show at least five other people told deputies the swim teacher had to ask other adults to help her get Izzy out of the water.

Glover Fields said: “Why did you have a vacuum in the pool the entire time the kids were there?”

The report confirms it was visible in the pool when deputies arrived. Other people, including the swim teacher, told deputies it was in the pool as well. Izzy’s family believes the vacuum was a danger because it could have obstructed the teacher’s view, especially with ten children in the water.

Still, the family says they weren’t surprised the teacher wasn’t initially charged.

“We were getting posts where she was a citizen of the year. If you look at the documentation and evidence report, she went to talk to the sheriff’s wife, who she knew, and they suggested that she go and talk to the sheriff,” she said.

