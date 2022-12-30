Aiken man arrested involving sexual conduct with a minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man involving sexual conduct with a minor.

On Friday, the subject was arrested for engaging in sexual battery upon the 11-year-old victim, believed to happen between Sept. 2009 to Mar. 2011, in Beech Island, South Carolina.

According to authorities, Miguel Monteil, 39, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree and lewd act upon a child under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.