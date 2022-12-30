Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend.

Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.

Fortunately, there is a closer alternative in Aiken. We got to look at how organizers are putting their own little spin on an annual tradition.

It’s made of a bunch of recycled material and led lights. Basically, it’s a ball of trash and it’s not like the one in New York. Todd Lista is raising the ball of trash up a flagpole.

Cafe Scientifique is ready to bring another ball drop to Aiken.

Lista says, “it’s just something to have fun with it, it’s not really science related, but it’s a way of giving back to the community, and a lot of people want to see it happen.”

Lista says the theme is ‘Aiken’s warming,’ a play on global warming and the warmer weather this weekend. Lista says in the past hundreds of people have gathered here, at the fountain by the gold dome to watch this ball be lowered from the flagpole. But this year, that’s not all.

“We’re gonna have a band, second day tripper, a bunch of professionals from Aiken, lawyers, councilman volunteered to play a melody of beetle music,” Lista shares. He says they wanted to have music last year, but the weather stopped them.

Lista thinks a live band would make this event even more special. So far everybody’s gathered for the ball drop and kind of dispersed right after, so this’ll add a little excitement to it. the band starts at 11 p.m. tomorrow night. It’s at Laurens Street, Southwest and Park Avenue Southwest.

