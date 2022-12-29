Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Wrens bust yields nearly 12 pounds of pot, pair of guns

Wesley Bolding
Wesley Bolding(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic stop led to an arrest and the discovery of nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

It happened just after 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wrens Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk operated by Wesley Bolding, 35, of Decatur, according to authorities. During the traffic stop on Broad Street, officers said they found and seized nearly 12 pounds of marijuana and two guns. One of the guns had been converted to fully automatic capabilities and the other had been reported stolen years ago.

Police said Bolding was arrested on charges including trafficking marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, unlawful possession of a firearm (machine gun), theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He was held in the Jefferson County Detention Center, according to police.

